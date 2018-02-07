SDSOS Dissolves ActBlue PAC in SD. So what about all those donations to Sutton for Gov?

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Here’s an interesting letter that was just posted to the Secretary of State’s website:

So, the Democrat organization ActBlue is not a PAC but merely a “donation processor,” …which is not defined in South Dakota campaign finance law that I’m aware.

But if that’s the case, what happens here:

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton’s recently filed campaign finance report indicates that he received over $180,000 through the ActBlue South Dakota PAC.   Which the Secretary of State indicates is not actually a PAC, so all of that has to be reported individually.

So, as we wait for the revised report…

2 Replies to “SDSOS Dissolves ActBlue PAC in SD. So what about all those donations to Sutton for Gov?”

  2. William Beal

    Michigan made a similar determination last November.

    “ActBlue cannot operate in Michigan as a bundling committee; act as an intermediary for the collection and delivery of contributions and earmark contributions for specific candidates. ActBlue must register as a committee if it receives contributions or makes expenditures in excess of$500.00 in any calendar…..Complete text of 11/21/20017”
    http://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Zucker_Request_-_Final_Response_216319_7.pdf

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.