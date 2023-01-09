Senate Bill 40 filed to revise how South Dakotans nominate Lt. Gov, Attorney General, and Secretary of State

Legislators are signing on to Senator David Johnson’s Senate Bill 40 (7 Senators and 10 House members so far) to revise how political parties do the business of nominating their candidates.

But it’s more of a limited approach to put a bandaid on things, as opposed to wholesale revision of the process.

Senate Bill 40 proposes to fix the issues that vexed delegates attending the Republican State Convention, along with a few other changes:

A candidate for Governor shall select a candidate for lieutenant governor and certify the selection to the secretary of state no later than five p.m. central time on the second Tuesday in August of the year of the election.

Attorney General and Secretary of State removed from the list of offices nominated at party conventions, meaning they would be nominated by petition.

A political party may only hold a state convention for nominating purposes in an even-numbered year.

A petition for a party’s candidate for attorney general or secretary of state must be signed by not less than one-half percent of the voters who voted for that party’s gubernatorial candidate at the last gubernatorial election

Parties shall notify the secretary of state of the date and place of the party convention at least thirty days prior to before the date chosen. (Not 15)

days prior to before the date chosen. (Not 15) Associated changes for independent, new party, and alternative political status candidates.

You can read the text of the entire bill here. As well as follow along with how the bill progresses here.

This reform measure fixes some of the headaches that the GOP has experienced over the last several election cycles in their convention process. But I can’t help but wonder out loud about how we’re determining where and how we draw the line, and whether it should go farther, adding State Auditor and Treasurer, and possibly Commissioner of School & Public Lands to the list of those nominated via petition.

Public Utilities Commissioners are not constitutional officers, so they could certainly stay as they are. But I’m hoping for a more logical reasoning on the change than not caring for the convention challenges in those two races.

This bill will probably not see much activity this week, especially considering the Republican State Central Committee is meeting Saturday morning, and the bylaw changes proposed at that meeting may guide the hand of legislators on how to fix the situation that keeps coming up in front of the delegates.

But once that meeting happens, I’m sure it will be go time on SB40.