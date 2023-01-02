This weekend, the SDGOP released the announcement for their 2022 Winter meeting.
While the portion of the meeting where they will elect Executive Board members for the upcoming term of office has gathered attention, as this will be the meeting where Chair Dan Lederman will relinquish the gavel for a new chairman, the earlier portion of the meeting will have wide-ranging impact as the central committee decides if it wants to re-write the rules by which convention attendees are determined. And a proposal is on the table which proposes to trim the number of people attending the State GOP convention by the hundreds.
As it notes in part..
For several years there has been a question of whether the county delegations are properly structured and whether precinct committeewomen and committeemen should be delegates to the state convention.
The crux of the issue is that the current delegate structure motivates convention candidates for public office to recruit people to run for precinct committeewoman or committeeman and then get them to the convention for the sole purpose of voting there. It is the experience of many county party leaders that these recruits then rarely, if ever, participate further in their county central committee.
You can read the entire SDGOP Bylaws Committee Report here:
What do you think? It is time to get rid of precinct committeepeople who do nothing?
27 thoughts on “SDGOP Bylaws Committee releases report on the problem with precinct committee people, and proposal to remove precinct committee positions”
The SDGOP should not act hastily. Monae Johnson wangled her way into office by manipulating the convention. It’s tempting to fix that by using primaries. That won’t get rid of her. In primaries the incumbent has a massive advantage. To replace her with a reasonable republican will be a lot easier by mobilizing the majority Reagan Republicans at the next convention.
This isn’t about Monae Johnson. It’s about the people who contribute absolutely nothing being allowed to vote at convention. This most recent convention, those who did pay the fees to attend for the whole convention tried to get their money back, and announced they would not support the slate of nominees.
Voting at the convention is a privilege that should be earned.
I supported Monae Johnson. I’m still tired of the process being hijacked every time there is a competitive election.
Gant, Barnett, Monae, Natvig, Ravnsborg, Jackley, Sattgast, Mehlhaff, Fiegen, Nelson, Haeder, Pat Miller, Teresa Bray, Krebs, Tom Deadrick…
They all screw up our best county gop organization and primary our best precinct people because there objective is to stack the precincts with yes votes at convention not worker bees for the general election.
If they run for office they recruit precinct people. That’s fine. Those are the rules. They would be fools not to recruit but it makes party organization nearly impossible and the precinct spots are high jacked by someone who is only going to support one candidate and then never shows up again.
I prefer convention nominations but the Haugaard, Jensen, asshat wing of the party has me wanting a better process. Let it be clear i have no problem with Haugaard primarying Noem even though i didnt agree with him. What i didn’t like was him challenging Rhoden for the sake of denying Noem her choice after resoundingly defeating him. They don’t vote for the best candidate. They vote for incompetent people who would cost the gop several offices. Ravnsborg flipping killed a guy and was imprached and he still had this Rasputin like mind control over a sizable bunch of delegates who are filled with such contempt that they would vote for someone so incompetent (I’m talking about Natvig).
Haugaard ran to unite the party – not deny Noem her Lt gov. pick. Noem/Haugaard would have represented the completed Republican population. Could have been great.
Ho. Ho. Ho. Now tell us another tall tale.
I cannot even believe what I just read. A delusional idea about Noem/ Haugaard trying to work together…..
Reagan Republicans are a dying breed, they lost control of the party in 2008, and most were a bunch of fair-weather ninnies to begin with anyway.
Expect nothing from them and maybe you won’t be disappointed.
This is at least a start to getting to a solution. The past 2 conventions were exactly that, the party malcontents recruited many local precinct committee members – most rarely had any competition for the local seat (they just filed the paperwork and they were in). Then, following their quick trip to Pierre to vote for their candidate (for which they were recruited), they vanished and went home never to be seen again. Yet, that is how it works in the real world, those who show up get to make the rules. It really is up to the party leadership both on the state and county levels to get back to the basics of recruiting quality precinct committee members who will be full participants in the process. It just seems that the party got a bit complacent over the years (what with having super super majorities in both houses and all constitutional officers) and then found that the fringe element had found a way to truly make change, particularly with the selection of constitutional officers. All in all, a primary for all constitutional officers might not be that bad of a thing. Food for thought.
I think that the precinct committeemen/women should be required to participate more in party functions than just show up at the convention. There should be some guidelines regarding their responsibilities and duties.
John, they do have a job description. The biggest problem that many of us have noted is that they get the job immediately prior to the convention, go to convention, and then disappear. Having promised to spend 4+ months getting out the vote in their precincts, they don’t do anything. The bylaws have no enforcement mechanism to make them do what they promised to do. There is no accountability.
Aren’t the naysayers neglecting a situation where the party needs an overhaul?
Doesn’t this type of thing almost always come back to bite the knee jerkers trying to exclude the newbs from positions of leadership and responsibility?
Is anyone in the establishment actually contemplating honestly why the precinct strategy was implemented?
It’s going to be whack-a-mole .. just show them the rules, and the outsiders will find a way to win.
You have to give ’em credit for the tenacity.
We’ve this kind of tenacity before .. maybe call it the “tenacity of the righteous”?
For those who want to understand what is actually going on here:
https://rumble.com/v2378c2-sd-canvassing-2022-year-in-review-video-montage.html
Sincerely,
John
well if there were people using addresses in your precinct to register to vote, but they didn’t actually live there, it was your job as the precinct committee man to figure that out. YOU were the one who was supposed to be compiling and updating voter registration rolls in your precinct. That is the job of the precinct committee man.
Too bad very few of the precinct committee men and women actually show up to do the job they volunteered for.
The precinct captains should be checking with the County Auditor to find that information.
exactly. the place they should be showing up isn’t at the convention, it’s their county auditor’s office, to look over voter registrations.
maybe somebody should contact all the county auditors to find out if any precinct captains ever bothered to show up
john witnessed the establisment not willing to let go of control or allow new ideas this week.
It was a great system when we had dems. Now the insane know anyone with an R next to their name will win a general regardless of skill level or competency.
This is just the Party leadership[ mad cause things do not always go there way. They need to change their diapers, and put their big boy pants on and suck it up.The PEOPLE RULE. If they do this, they will lose in the end.
no Mr Z, the world is run by the people who show up.
Precinct committee men and women are notorious for not showing up.
I showed up to convention, and I show up to meetings, and I appreciate being invited and included.
I gathered my signatures, won my delegate position, and voted my conscience.
The consternation over the last convention seems woefully misguided.
Your job as a precinct committee man was to shoulder “the complete responsibility to conduct the political campaign in (your) precinct?”. You were supposed to get out the vote in your precinct. You were responsible for all voter contact, updating voter registration lists, finding people who were not registered to vote, and getting them registered, all under the supervision of the county chairman. Attending the county meetings isn’t even in the job description.
Did you do all that? Do you even have a copy of the voter registration roll for your precinct?
Did you go door to door in your precinct? That was what you were supposed to be doing.
Good one. Precinct people recruited by candidates DO NOT show up.
We have people that say they live in a precinct but they really don’t. They live in Sioux Falls and not Spearfish. Hopefully Monae gets this problem solved.
I agree completely.
This video is telling:
https://rumble.com/v2378c2-sd-canvassing-2022-year-in-review-video-montage.html
Does SD have the will to give-up its out of state deposits, and to clean up the nefarious corporate filers?
Haugaard’s campaign manager Denny Fusaro was from Virginia until they needed his vote at convention. Then suddenly he was a precinct man on his way to convention.
Good change. Not about Monae or any one race – it’s about the health of our party going forward. There are more positions than interest in helping the party. Good for the By Laws Committee.
I agree. I have written monae a check. She has my support.
This is about a bigger cancer. Good for the party to fix this process.