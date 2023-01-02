SDGOP Bylaws Committee releases report on the problem with precinct committee people, and proposal to remove precinct committee positions

This weekend, the SDGOP released the announcement for their 2022 Winter meeting.

While the portion of the meeting where they will elect Executive Board members for the upcoming term of office has gathered attention, as this will be the meeting where Chair Dan Lederman will relinquish the gavel for a new chairman, the earlier portion of the meeting will have wide-ranging impact as the central committee decides if it wants to re-write the rules by which convention attendees are determined. And a proposal is on the table which proposes to trim the number of people attending the State GOP convention by the hundreds.

As it notes in part..

For several years there has been a question of whether the county delegations are properly structured and whether precinct committeewomen and committeemen should be delegates to the state convention. — The crux of the issue is that the current delegate structure motivates convention candidates for public office to recruit people to run for precinct committeewoman or committeeman and then get them to the convention for the sole purpose of voting there. It is the experience of many county party leaders that these recruits then rarely, if ever, participate further in their county central committee.

You can read the entire SDGOP Bylaws Committee Report here:

SDGOP Bylaws Committee Report – 12-30-22 by Pat Powers on Scribd

What do you think? It is time to get rid of precinct committeepeople who do nothing?