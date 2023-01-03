John Wiik for GOP Chairman announces over 100 Statewide Endorsements
BIG STONE CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – John Wiik for South Dakota GOP chair, announces endorsements from statewide elected officials, outgoing Republican State Party Leadership, and State Central Committee Members.
“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the South Dakota Republican Party.” said John Wiik “I look forward to working with them and all republicans to continue to move our party forward together into the future.”
The following statewide elected officials have endorsed John Wiik’s race for GOP state party Chairman:
- Governor Kristi Noem
- Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden
- Senator John Thune
- Senator Mike Rounds
- Congressman Dusty Johnson
- Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley
- Treasurer Josh Haeder
- Secretary of State Monae Johnson
- Auditor Rich Sattgast
- Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson
- Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson
- School & Public Lands Commissioner Elect Brock Greenfield
The following GOP Leadership and Central Committee members have endorsed John Wiik for GOP state party Chairman:
- Republican State Party Chairman Dan Lederman
- RNC Committeeman Ried Holien
- State Republican Party Vice Chairman Linda Rausch
- State Republican Party Treasurer Justin Bell
- State Republican Party Secretary Marilyn Oakes
- Aurora County Chairman Dan Hargreaves
- Aurora County Committeewoman Estelle Konechne
- Aurora County Vice Chairman Marlene Hargreaves
- Aurora County Committeeman Mike Konechne
- Beadle County Committeeman David Wheeler
- Beadle County Vice Chairman Nancy Ziegeldorf
- Brookings County Chairman Jim Gilkerson
- Brookings County Committeeman Jim Schade
- Brookings County Committeewoman Lillian Hellickson
- Brookings County Vice Chairman Stephne Miller
- Brown County Committeewoman Jen Hieb
- Brown County Chairman Katie Washnok
- Brown County Committeeman Wayne Bierman
- Brule County Chairman Douglas Knust
- Brule County Vice Chairman Patti Geibink
- Campbell County Chairman Dwight Weist
- Campbell County Vice Chairman Julie Wiest
- Campbell County Committeewoman Cynthia Hettinger
- Campbell County Committeeman Mark Kroontje
- Charles Mix County Chairman IvanVan Dusseldorp
- Clark County Chairman Kerry Kline
- Codington County Vice Chairman Brenda Hanten
- Codington County Chairman Bret Holien
- Codington County Committeeman Byron Callies
- Custer County Chairman LeaAnne McWhorter
- Custer County Committeewoman Marilyn Oakes
- Custer County Committeeman Pete Burkett
- Custer County Vice Chairman Fred Mills
- Davison County Chairman Josh Klumb
- Deuel County Vice Chairman Eli Pieper
- Deuel County Chairman Mary Klockman
- Edmunds County Chairman Julie Johnson
- Edmunds County CommitteemanVaughan Beck
- Grant County Vice Chairman Carol Halverson
- Grant County Committeewoman Cheri Meagher
- Grant County Committeeman Chris Giesen
- Grant County Chairman John Wiik
- Haakon County Committeeman Stephen Clements
- Hamlin County Committeeman Brock Brown
- Hamlin County Vice Chairman Cynthia Frederick
- Hamlin County Chairman Randall Frederick
- Hamlin County Committeewoman Stephanie Sauder
- Harding County Chairman Betty Olson
- Hughes County Chairman JasonWilliams
- Hughes County Committeewoman Lorrin Naasz
- Hughes County Committeeman Mark Barnett
- Hughes County Vice Chairman Terra Larson
- Lawrence County Vice Chairman Bob Ewing
- Lawrence County Committeeman Kevin Wagner
- Lawrence County Chairman Mary Fitzgerald
- Lawrence County Committeewoman Karen Brandt
- Lincoln County Committeewoman Dee Van Deest
- Lincoln County Committeeman Justin Smith
- Lincoln County Chairman Nathan Block
- Lyman County Chairman Rebecca Reimer
- Lyman County Vice Chairman Christian Skunk
- McPherson County Chairman Charlie Hoffman
- McPherson County Committeewoman Cindy Flakoll
- McPherson County Committeeman Herb Flakoll
- McPherson County Vice Chairman Linda Schauer
- Meade County Chairman Linn Hendrickson
- Meade County Committeewoman Sandy Rhoden
- Minnehaha County Chairman Maggie Sutton
- Moody County Committeewoman Lisbeth Heinemann
- Moody County Vice Chairman Anne Beal
- Moody County Chairman Les Heinemann
- Moody County Committeeman William Beal
- Pennington County Committeeman Ed Randazzo
- Pennington County Chairman Jeff Holbrook
- Pennington County Vice Chairman Lauri Davis
- Perkins County Committeeman Shane Penfield
- Potter County Vice Chairman Tanya Tanner
- Potter County Committeewoman Patricia Harer
- Potter County Chairman John Lake
- Potter County Committeeman Larry Eliason
- Spink County Vice Chairman Jennifer Boerger
- Spink County Committeewoman Julia Ratushny
- Spink County Chairman Larry Nielson
- Stanley County Chairman Rob Skjonsberg
- Stanley County Committeeman Bob Gray
- Tripp County Committeewoman Abby Jorgensen
- Tripp County Committeeman Cody Jorgensen
- Union County Committeewoman Bonnie Lohry
- Union County Chairman Dan Lederman
- Union County Committeeman Dirk Lohry
- Union County Vice Chairman Mary Shuey
- Walworth County Committeewoman Becky Witlock
- Walworth County Committeeman Kipp Kettering
- Walworth County Chairman Dana Randal
- Yankton County Chairman Debra Bodenstedt
- Yankton County Committeeman Greg Adamson
- Yankton County Vice Chairman Roger Meyer
- Ziebach County Vice Chairman Gary Cudmore
The South Dakota Republican Party will vote for Chairman on January 14th, 2023.
