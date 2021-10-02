Senate hopeful Mark Mowry files US Senate Financial Disclosure, discloses unemployment benefits and small-carpentry jobs as employment.

US Senate hopeful Mark Mowry filed his US Senate financial disclosure this weekend. And despite the candidate never mentioning it on his website or campaign materials, we finally find out what he does for a living:

EFD_ Annual Report for 2021-MowryMarkS by Pat Powers on Scribd

According to the disclosure, there was $3559.00 the candidate made from being on unemployment, as well as some work as a substitute teacher in Belle Fourche & Spearfish.

But, it looks like he finally did get a regular job, and the bulk of his income is from “Williams Properties” in Spearfish, where from May 2020 to present, during the reporting period he was paid $19,698.00 by Williams Properties for “Carpentry-type small jobs.”

Stay tuned for more.