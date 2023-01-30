The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion will be meeting today at 3:00 PM CST in Room 412 to review the case against Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s (alleged) misconduct with an employee of the state Legislative Research Council.
You can watch the proceedings here: https://www.sd.net/room412
One thought on “Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion to review case against Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s conduct today at 3pm”
She is so lazy she won’t even show up to the committee. The Senate journal had her missing 14% of days last year, it’s nothing new.