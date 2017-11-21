Senator John Thune at Americans for Prosperity SD luncheon on tax reform

South Dakota’s senior United States’ Senator and Top 3 Republican Senator John Thune was hosted today by South Dakota’s chapter of Americans for Prosperity for a discussion on the Senate’s version of Tax Reform.

Senator Thune addressed a packed room of nearly 200 people including several legislators from across Eastern South Dakota about the Senate’s version of the tax reform plan, which he noted as reducing the average family’s tax burden by an estimated $2200 yearly…

As well as providing fuel for our nation’s economic engine…

In terms of the why the package addresses the individual mandate of health care, Thune noted that as part of the package, doing away with the Obamacare tax mandate frees up additional funds for tax relief, which they were able to direct into middle income families.

Senator Thune also took questions from the audience, and noted at the Luncheon that one of his signature issues he’s been fighting for over the course of the years he’s been in the public eye is a balanced budget requirement. In fact, Thune noted that as many states have, our nation should have included the requirement for a balanced budget in the US Constitution.

All in all, a great event from the South Dakota Chapter of Americans for Prosperity. Thanks!