Shocker (or not) – Supreme Court Rules Amendment A violated single-subject rule

BREAKING: The South Dakota Supreme Court has BLOCKED Amendment A. By a vote of 4-1, the court says it violated the single subject rule.
I’m pretty sure the State’s Legislative Research Council warned the Amendment A proponents that it would probably have constitutional issues, and after a multi-million dollar campaign, shocker, the Supreme Court has ruled Amendment A violated the single-subject rule.
I “assume” the LRC didn’t tell them it had problems. That is why they put it on the ballot. Once again the ‘Publicans are trying to make themselves look good
https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/lrc-director-had-warned-that-s-d-marijuana-amendment-didnt-belong-in-state-constitution/
Has nothing to do with party, and that’s a fairly misleading statement. The LRC provides an advisory role for ballot measures. It’s up to the sponsors whether to follow their advice. Obviously, they didn’t.
We are not talking about guns, abortion and the death penalty combined into one measure.
The Supreme Court ruled that hemp, marijuana and medical marijuana are so different that they cannot be voted on together? I think that is a real stretch.
The single subject rule’s purpose is to prevent largely unrelated subjects from being slipped into these ballot measures.
I would like to see a poll on it. Average South Dakotans know better. And have already voted that way.
Do not sign on to ballot measures or vote for them when the writers were told of potential problems with them..maybe the writers’ motives were to get people all stirred up by going ahead anyway. That way it appears that the “people’s will” is being rejected, thus making them the victims.
This is why businesses should have robust drug testing for THC and other drugs and have a zero tolerance policy prohibiting THC (Marijuana) users. Out of state Big Marijuana aka Big Tobacco 2.0 and their instate paid shills could not follow instructions. No surprise there.
The Delta 8 and higher loop hole should be addressed by our legislature. Minors are getting easy access to it too which technically should be illegal to all being a highly potent intoxicant. Once they opened the door to this shady industry they will exploit every opportunity they can in their addiction for profit scheme. Aubree Adams from Every Brain Matters is a great resource for more info.
Good for you for following the issue, Miranda. Not many understand how Delta-8 or other isomers like THC-0 are manufactured or the harm they (or solvents used in processing) can cause. As you note, they are unregulated drugs developed due to a “loophole” in the federal hemp law. This session legislation will be introduced to ban them, similar to bills that have passed other states.
Which kills more people, Fred – cigarettes or marijuana? And by what multiple? 1000 to one? 10,000 to one? Then try the same with liquor.
What is it with some of you and marijuana?
For those wanted to learn more about the issue, below is a brief explanation copied from leafy.com, a pro-marijuana site:
In recent months, a synthetic compound derived from hemp called THC-O acetate—often referred to simply as THC-O (pronounced “THC oh”)—has quickly gained popularity among Americans who don’t have access to legal cannabis.
THC-O’s appeal lies in its potency and its legal status. Research has found that it’s roughly three times stronger than conventional THC. It has been called “the psychedelic cannabinoid” for its borderline hallucinatory effects. Because it’s derived from federally legal hemp, THC-O products are becoming increasingly popular in the states where consumers don’t have access to legal, state-licensed delta-9 THC products.
And now that delta-8 THC, its trendy cousin, has been outlawed in some states across the country and flagged by the DEA, THC-O’s star may rise even faster.
Although many of us only recently heard about THC-O, the US military began studying its effects as long ago as 1949; they observed it eroded dogs’ muscle coordination twice as much as conventional delta-9 THC.
Today the production of THC-O acetate is raising concern among some in the state-licensed cannabis industry. To generate the molecule, a highly-flammable compound called acetic anhydride is added to THC molecules. The process involves a series of extractions that begin with hemp, the low-THC cannabis plant that was made federally legal by Congress in the 2018 farm bill. First, CBD is extracted from raw hemp. Then delta-8 THC is extracted from the CBD. Finally, acetic anhydride is added to the delta-8 THC molecules to make THC-O acetate.
Is THC-O actually legal? Well, it depends who you ask.
Did you answer the question, Fred? No, you did not.
Maybe you can run down all of the chemicals found in cigarettes. You know… just for balance.
Congratulations to Team Noem and Team Pat, you just secured the most pyrrhic victory in the history of pyrrhic victories.
Lightbulb emoticon x1000
Happy Thanksgiving 🙂
Covid kills about 20 South Dakotans a week lately. But your focus is on marijuana, Fred. Now, try to tell us how many were known to have died from marijuana over the last entire year? One? Two? None?
You won’t encourage vaccines… but you so strongly oppose marijuana? Those are whacky priorities.