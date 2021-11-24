Governor Noem Responds to Supreme Court Decision on Amendment A

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Amendment A:

“South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter, and that’s what today’s decision is about. We do things right – and how we do things matters just as much as what we are doing. We are still governed by the rule of law. This decision does not affect my Administration’s implementation of the medical cannabis program voters approved in 2020. That program was launched earlier this month, and the first cards have already gone out to eligible South Dakotans.”

You can read the Supreme Court decision here .

To learn more about South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, which was not affected by today’s ruling, go to:medcannabis.sd.gov.

###