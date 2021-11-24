Gov. Noem Announces Department of Corrections Staffing Changes

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced several staffing changes at the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC). Doug Clark, Deputy Secretary of Corrections and Acting Warden of the State Penitentiary, will be the new Interim Secretary of Corrections. Interim Secretary Tim Reisch will be stepping down, effective December 8.

Governor Noem has also appointed Daniel Sullivan to serve as Warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, effective December 13.

“We are tremendously grateful to General Reisch for stepping in during a time of great need for DOC. Doug also stepped up and steered the Penitentiary through a challenging period,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our top priority continues to be the safety of the men and women who work at our DOC facilities and those who are confined there. Daniel Sullivan will bring fresh eyes and a wealth of experience to our State Penitentiary, and we are glad to have him on the team.”

Daniel recently retired as an associate warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, MN. He has served as a correctional officer, case manager, unit manager, complex case management coordinator, associate warden, and acting warden during his 23-year career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Daniel served nearly 10 years in the United States Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was mobilized to active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006-2007 at Lackland Air Force Base as the Leading Petty Officer at the Naval Corrections Academy.

Daniel has earned multiple degrees in criminal justice, including a Master of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

