So, someone recreates a photo of themselves as DC politicians on purpose?

This popped up on social media today. And I think it might have been done on purpose:

Although they might be self-declared “liberty minded,” I’m not sure how that translates into something called “effective.”

Rep. Pischke’s bills in 2021 have died at a 100% kill rate. Dennert’s legislative success rate is 22%, and Alyward is 1 out of 3 at the moment.

But liberty and all.