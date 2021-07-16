South Dakota’s College Republicans are howling after they along with a number of other states have been stripped of their right to vote in the upcoming College Republican National elections in the midst of an internal power struggle.
In fact, the discontent is enough where I’ve heard that a coalition of states led by Texas may be bringing suit.
I’m sure this isn’t the last we’re going to hear about this.
One thought on “South Dakota College Republicans raging against National CR organization after voting rights stripped from number of states”
National Review has a good article about this: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/the-kids-are-not-alright-chaos-at-the-college-republican-national-committee/