SD Democrat & Labor Union cash being filtered through another PAC to attack Governor Noem with billboards

The Argus Leader has an article up this AM noting how a political action committee is attacking Governor Noem, comparing her vote total in a non-presidential election to the number of votes that marijuana legalization received in the year of the presidential contest.

But I have to give the reporter who wrote it, Joe Sneve, a bit of a hard time, because he left out a pretty important part in his article that is quickly found:

Citizens for a Better South Dakota Chair Brian Gochal said the organization began running the Noem-cannabis advertisement this week to highlight “the hubris” that it requires for someone to stand up against something that enjoys more support than they do. And… Presidential election years have higher voter turnouts than election years when the governor’s office is up. Gochal said Citizens for a Better South Dakota spent almost $1,400 on a contract to run the advertisement at 16 different billboards across Sioux Falls on a rotating basis over the next 30 days.

Read that here.

So, the person running this organization says they’re doing it because they want to take the Gov down a peg. But where is this Political Action Committee getting their money to take a shot at Governor Noem? They’re a political action committee, so they had to have gotten their money somewhere.

It gets a little curious, and a lot more obvious as to motive when we follow the money.

Citizens for a Better South Dakota disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

“Citizens for a Better South Dakota” list only 2 sources of income for their political action committee. The SD GPLDC PAC Fund and the BlueStem Initiative:

What’s the SD GPLDC PAC Fund?

SdgPl Cpac Fund by Pat Powers on Scribd

Plain and simple, it’s a Labor Union PAC. When their e-mail address starts with “Local620,” it’s not just a subtle hint. That would be where the “Citizens for a Better South Dakota” got the lions’ share of their cash.

How about the rest that came form the Bluestem initiative? Well, that’s even less subtle:

This statewide PAC is ran by Democrat House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, and Democrat House member Ryan Cwach. In fact, the goal of the group on their statement of organization is to “Maintain and increase number of elected democrats in the SD House of Representatives.”

So Cash goes out from State Democrats’ and a Labor Union’s PACs and into a third PAC which uses it to attack the Republican Governor.

I think we know what’s going on here.