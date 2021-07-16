Brookings Schools proposing changing terminology from ‘student’ to ‘learner.’ Despite state law not using the term.

A school board agenda was sent out in the last couple of days from the Brookings School District which might be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard of. As opposed to focusing on something that matters, they’re wasting time on terminology and where policies once talked about “students,” they’re scratching it out and writing “learners.”

For example:

Looking around, it seems to have been taking place for a while. And at least from first blush, it appears this effort might be springing forth from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota:

I’m sure calling them learners as opposed to students will be all warmer and fuzzier, and will make us feel better about ourselves… but what about state law?

While state law might talk about learners permits, or ‘english learner’ as someone who is not a native speaker, it really doesn’t use learner in the context of a child in school. State law calls them “students.” Period.

So why would the Associated School Boards be pushing this, given the language contained in law? Are they going to bring legislation this next session to change “student” to “learner” wherever it appears? Or are they advocating the Brookings School District and other school districts across the state use language in their policies and procedures which differs from what’s in state law?

Because it sounds darned .. unnecessary.