South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance appears to add Political Action Committee which may “recruit and train challengers” to current legislators.

Last month, it appears that the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance quietly added another organization to their portfolio and filed the creation of a state Political Action Committee headed by former Commissioner of School & Public Lands Tim Amdahl:

Standforthefamily_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

Or at least, it added While FHA isn’t named directly on the filing for Stand for the Family South Dakota PAC, it shares an address. In speaking with FHA Director Norman Woods, he notes that the PAC has permission to use the FHA office as it’s headquarters, and that..

The PAC will focus on protecting incumbents who have stood strong for family values, recruiting and training challengers if the current representation is not standing strong, and highlighting the strongest candidate when there are multiple people running for an open seat.

And, Norman also provided a note from PAC President Tim Amdahl, which noted:

“Here in South Dakota there is a need for more people to rally behind the Legislators that are protecting family values. Whether it’s helping current Legislators who are fighting hard or training new candidates when they are needed, the PAC will focus on supporting those who stand for the family here in South Dakota.”

Add this group to several others who are possibly recruiting and running candidates in the upcoming election.