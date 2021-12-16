State Sen. Heinert definitely not running for Gov, takes job in private sector

Back to the drawing board for Democrats.

As I’d reported a couple of weeks ago, State Senator Troy Heinert is confirming to the media that he’s not running for Governor:

Democratic South Dakota Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert is announcing plans to join the private sector after serving his term in the legislature, passing on a run for Governor.

Heinert accepted a position as Executive Director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council.

“I’m termed out of the Senate anyway, I wasn’t going to run for the House. So it was: run for Governor, US Senator, or the US House. This position came before me, I really believe in its mission and its cause.