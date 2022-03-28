Taffy Howard claims “crushed Dusty on signatures.” She really should re-read the 9th commandment.

Taffy Howard, Challenger for Congress seems to be busy finding her own truth this morning. As she’s posted a video where she claims she “crushed” Dusty Johnson in signature collection.

So, Taffy claims that they’ve “turned in more than 4200 petitions, with more than 150 volunteers across the state. We handily beat Dusty on Signatures, now we’re going to handily beat him on election day.”

Unfortunately for Taffy, as my mother would have said, she’s full of beans. Because here are the figures from the Secretary of State:

Despite Taffy’s claims, according to the Secretary of State, her team collected and submitted 3478 signatures, and based on her validity sample, the Secretary of State estimated she had 2866 valid signatures.

What did the SOS have to say about her opponent, Dusty Johnson’s petitions? Did Taffy actually “crush him” as she claims?

Well, no. Not at all. Because Dusty actually turned in 3582 signatures to Taffy’s 3478. For Taffy, who appears to be arithmetically challenged, that would be more than she turned in, according to the official record.

What’s more, Dusty is credited with a higher validity rate, 85.78% to Taffy’s 82.43%.

Taffy turned in far less than she claimed, certainly didn’t “crush” her opponent, and at least at first blush, in her campaign she seems to have an issue with following the 9th commandment as handed down to Moses. (Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor).

Considering both of them have far more than needed, it’s more than a silly debate for Taffy to try to claim false momentum on. Once you turn in, you’re done, and it’s time to get to the business of campaigning.

Now if she can only show that her donations weren’t trending on a downward path.