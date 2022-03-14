So, how many floor votes did Taffy Howard skip during the 2022 session? About 14%, according to my calculations

About a week ago I had a note from a legislator in the State Legislature who was noticing that when it came to voting on bills on the floor of the State House of Representatives, State Representative and Congressional wannabe Taffy Howard seemed to be more and more absent. As was noted to me “she is here today but seems to be nowhere to be found on occasion, specifically whenever we are voting on BOR issues.”

I’d also heard talk that she’d duck out to go do fundraising, etc. in connection with her Congressional campaign.

Reading that and having heard those rumors, I thought it would be an interesting research project to figure out if that was just a fleeting and possibly unfair impression from the other residents of the State Capitol. Or if she was just not there when she was supposed to be.

And here’s what I found. According to House Journals, out of about 377 recorded roll count votes in the State House of Representatives, there were 53 votes where Taffy was marked as “Excused.” Calculating it out, Taffy Howard missed 14% of the floor votes she was sent to Pierre to represent her District on.

And what were those bills Representative Howard just couldn’t be there for, for one or more votes? (In case you were wondering, I made a list):

If you weren’t there for 15% of your job, would your employer think it’s no big deal?

All this vote skipping might be even tougher to explain for someone who is jockeying for a promotion.

What do you think?