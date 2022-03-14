The Democrat opponent of incumbent Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Taneeza Islam, also has a commercial out for the Sioux Falls Mayor’s race:
3 thoughts on “Taneeza Islam for Sioux Falls Mayor Campaign Commercial”
Good ad! Shows how Sioux Falls is changing and becoming more diverse.
*Democratic
People should do a little digging into the background of this woman. 💡