Thune: Democrats Threaten to Change the Rules if They Can’t Get Their Way

“If Democrats were really concerned about the security of our democracy and the integrity of our elections – if they really cared about affirming Americans’ faith in our electoral system – they would not be seeking to break the Senate rules to pass a totally partisan election bill on a totally partisan basis.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ latest attempt to change longstanding Senate rules to enable a partisan federal takeover of elections. Thune noted that eliminating the legislative filibuster would strip away one of the most significant minority party protections in our system of government.