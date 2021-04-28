Thune: President Biden’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today expressed his strong disappointment in the lack of bipartisan cooperation in the first 100 days of the Biden administration ahead of President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress this evening. Thune stressed that what matters most is not what the president says tonight, but his actions in the days and weeks to come.