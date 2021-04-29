Johnson Statement Following Biden’s Address to Congress

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) issued a statement following President Biden’s first joint address to the U.S. Congress:

“Tonight, President Biden said: ‘We can’t be so busy competing with one another that we forget the competition we have with the rest of the world.’ He went on to introduce proposals that will cost the American taxpayer trillions. Investment in our children and infrastructure don’t need to be partisan. President Biden, if you’re serious about working together, if you’re serious about passing bipartisan legislation, your proposals can’t all start with a “T.” Let’s get serious on prescription drug pricing, infrastructure, and job creation.”

###