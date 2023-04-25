Thune, Rounds Introduce Bill to Stop Ban of Traditional Ammo and Tackle

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and 22 of their Senate colleagues introduced the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023. This legislation would prohibit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.

“Whether you’re from the state or visiting, it doesn’t take long to realize South Dakota has some of the best hunting and fishing in the nation,” said Rounds. “Hunters and anglers are conservationists by nature and want public areas to be productive for future generations. This legislation keeps the heavy-hand of government from interfering with our way of life in South Dakota.”

“Hunting and fishing play an integral role in the lives of many South Dakotans, and they also provide significant economic benefits at the state and local levels,” said Thune. “I’m proud to support this legislation to protect the hunting and fishing industries from costly federal regulations that would make these activities less accessible for Americans.”

“Sportsmen are the original conservationists and play an important role in wildlife management—the last thing we should do is limit their access to public lands by implementing a blanket-ban on traditional ammo and tackle, reduce revenue for important state wildlife and conservation programs in the process,” said Daines. “Outdoor recreation is part of our Montana way of life—I’ll keep fighting to protect our hunting and fishing legacy and ensuring these decisions are guided by science, not politics.”

Last year, the FWS entered into settlement negotiations with activist organizations over a lawsuit regarding the use of traditional ammunition and tackle on over three million acres of federal land. Rounds, Thune and Daines led a group of their colleagues in urging FWS Director Martha Williams not to cave in to activists’ calls to restrict the use of lead ammo and tackle on public lands.

Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Deb Fischer (R-Neb), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) joined Rounds, Thune and Daines in introducing this legislation.

Click HERE for full bill text.

###