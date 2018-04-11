“We kill all the caterpillars, then complain there are no butterflies.” ― John Marsden

Finally, another RINO is gone- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
The architect of the only comprehensive entitlement reform legislation introduced in the last 15 years, the architect of the only detailed Balanced Budget legislation introduced in the last 15 years, the architect of the Trump Tax Cuts, most effective fundraiser for Republicans in Congress, and a stalwart unwaverting defender of life from conception to natural death has decided to not run for re-election this November.
We need politicians who yell and scream and can only speak in simplistic bromides. Big thinkers who can actually draft legislation more than five pages long that has a chance of passage are RINOS
Now the seat is considered a “lean Democrat” this November and odds the GOP will lose control of House have surpassed 50%.
To “real conservative Republicans” this all makes sense.
The Republicans have done a masterful job of doing everything they can to lose the majority. It does not help having the Republicans themselves say they think they are likely to lose the majority (although I suspect it will increase in the Senate). So just assuming the Democrats have control of the House of Representatives, how will we know? The Republicans don’t seem to want to do the things that get them elected. And they back down to the Democrats so it is as if the Democrats are indeed the majority already.
Dugger,
It all effectively ended when the “freedom” Caucus made it clear they prefer keeping Obamacare to a partial repeal. If you can’t get the whole thing, take nothing. It all makes sense if you are a “real conservative Republican.”
It also makes sense to “real conservative Republicans” to have Democrat Senators from Missouri, Delaware, Indiana, North Dakota,Wisconsin, Florida, Alabama, Montana, and a few others.
Ryan did manage to increase the deficit by another $1,200,000,000,000 – in other words, $3600 for every man, woman, and child in the country. Considering that over 60% of Americans don’t even have a quarter of that in personal savings, I simply don’t understand how this greasy little huckster got such a reputation as a fiscal policy wonk. Add to that his failures in enacting comprehensive immigration reform, entitlement reform, and repealing the ACA, all while controlling all three branches of government, it’s no wonder he’s amongst the shortest-term Speakers of the House in history. If not for the stunning short-sightedness of the rabid Freedom Caucus, Boehner was by far the better leader – also interesting to note that he was in posession of a spine.
So anyhoo – don’t let the door hit you in the backside on the way out, Mr. Ryan.
I agree. He jumped off into a life boat before the ship sinks. There will be a reckoning.