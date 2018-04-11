“We kill all the caterpillars, then complain there are no butterflies.” ― John Marsden

Finally, another RINO is gone- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

The architect of the only comprehensive entitlement reform legislation introduced in the last 15 years, the architect of the only detailed Balanced Budget legislation introduced in the last 15 years, the architect of the Trump Tax Cuts, most effective fundraiser for Republicans in Congress, and a stalwart unwaverting defender of life from conception to natural death has decided to not run for re-election this November.

We need politicians who yell and scream and can only speak in simplistic bromides. Big thinkers who can actually draft legislation more than five pages long that has a chance of passage are RINOS

Now the seat is considered a “lean Democrat” this November and odds the GOP will lose control of House have surpassed 50%.

To “real conservative Republicans” this all makes sense.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...