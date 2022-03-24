Yardsigns on my street. A wasted opportunity, and what on earth is that mess?

Yard Signs are starting to pop up in my neighborhood for the April Election, and a couple in particular caught my eye as good examples of what NOT to do if you’re designing campaign material. First up is Teresa Binkley for Brookings School Board:

All I can think is that someone must have a thing for owls, because that’s the most significant thing on the sign. Keep in mind you’re reading this after I’ve snapped a photo, blown it up, and enhanced the contrast. Because if you’re driving by at 25 MPH, it’s actually very challenging to read.

It’s supposed to be advertising Binkley for School Board, but the last name is one of the smaller items on the sign, and is relegated to the upper right corner. What’s even more maddening is that they probably have $5-7 or more into the sign which spends more space advertising an owl than the race. There was plenty of room for the name, and Binkley isn’t terrible contrasted for readability.

The candidates name is unfortunately JUST TOO DARN SMALL, and represents wasted money, and a wasted opportunity for the candidate.

And then there’s this utter mess of a sign:

It appears to be for a candidate named Bonnie, but I got in an accident trying to open the giant QR code on the sign as I drove by, as I stuck my phone out the window and tried to click on it to open the link. Just kidding about the accident. But no one is going to click on a QR code as they’re driving by.

And even enhancing the contrast in the image, it’s more than challenging to see what the sign is. Literally, it’s like the designer’s computer decided to barf random graphics. There’s a lightbulb. An exclamation point. And I think that’s an arm. Is this sign supposed to communicate something?

If you stop, you might be able to make out that it’s “Bonny for Brookings,” but even that’s challenging to make out because there’s so little contrast between the 2 colors.

And we’re only given 1/2 of the information. There’s a Bonny. And she’s for Brookings… Brookings what?

There’s $7 or more down the drain for that sign. Each. Ugh.

A good campaign sign really isn’t difficult to do. But when people decide to be “extra creative” it can quickly turn into a mess.

A good campaign sign communicates basic information on name and office. (The two most important things). Latest trend is for people to emphasize their first name. You’ll see more women than men who do it. If your name is distinctive – Like Dusty in Dusty Johnson – I think you can do it. But I’d tread carefully with that. As in this case, I’m not sure anyone is going to readily identify one “Bonny” from any other Bonny or Bonnie in the community.

A good campaign sign communicates its message in a flash in readily visible and easily readable text which contrasts from the background color. The goal is to communicate a message in 2 seconds or less as someone drives by at 25 mph in town, or 55 mph for a large sign on a highway.

As I opined in Bonny’s case, this sign is more likely to cause an accident than communicate an effective message that she’s running for anything.

Moving on..