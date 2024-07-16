2q FEC Reports – Kristi Noem’s Federal PAC $739k raised, $516k spent, $933k cash on hand.

Did I blink, because while I wan’t looking Governor Kristi Noem just put away big bucks into her federal PAC in the second quarter of this year:

2024 2q KristiPAC by Pat Powers on Scribd

While none of us were looking, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem just underlined why she’s a force to be reckoned with in politics, raising nearly 3/4 of a million when she doesn’t have a race. Well, yes, we all know she was one of the top possibilities to be VP during this period. Even though that didn’t happen yesterday, having nearly a million in this account, 2.1 million in her state account, and other minor amounts in joint fundraising committees, Governor Noem has a lot of cash at her disposal.

Why is this worth noticing? Because of term limits and speculated retirements, (not to mention what jungle primaries could possibly do) 2026 will see a major reset of South Dakota Politics across the board. We haven’t had major battles between popular politicians since Jackley v. Noem.. but 2026 could give us even fiercer races more akin to Janklow v. Abdnor.

A million here and a couple million there provides a massive war chest to launch a major campaign of this type. And there is speculation that the US Senate Seat currently held by Senator Rounds might hold an interest for Governor Noem once her term of office is up in 2026.

So when the Governor is able to tuck away an extra million since the first of the year – it’s worth noticing.