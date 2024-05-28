AFP pounding some primaries with postcards

Below is an example of one of many postcards going out this election primary from the group AFP Action. And the emphasis is on “many.”





Reports are coming from candidates across the state that Americans for Prosperity affiliated group AFP Action has apparently been mailing in several races across South Dakota. But, not just a card here, and a card there. Some districts are reporting being pounded by two and three mailers in the last few weeks, raising a question as to “what is AFP is attempting to accomplish?”

Americans for Prosperity in South Dakota has billed itself as a pro-business group and viewed as a largely mainstream organization in it’s latest incarnation in South Dakota over most of the past decade, and had met with success in advocacy among Republicans and among legislators in moving legislation through Pierre.

But starting in the 2022 SDGOP Primary and greatly escalating in the 2024 primary election, the group has fitted itself with much sharper elbows and has engaged more and more aggressively in the Republican primary process, primarily supporting candidates from the very far right.

First in 2022 with Facebook ads, and now with that and an an onslaught of postcards in 2024, their efforts seem more directed at electing their politicians as a political party or movement would, and less about educating the public and legislators as to their issues and why they should be viewed in the mainstream of GOP thought.

I have had one Legislator provide rumor and speculation that South Dakota’s AFP head Don Haggar might have his eye on the Congressional seat in 2026, and this flood of cards could be a prelude of an effort towards those ends, but I’m a bit skeptical on that talk.

Should an opportunity open up for the Congressional seat, I’m sure we’re going to see a number of people talk about it, and the rubber will hit the road on #1) who can build a credible coalition, and #2) who can raise the immediate cash to fund the effort. And we’ll hear who is in that hunt very soon.

Because 2026 is going to be a monster election, and people will start pulling the trigger on exploratory committees by November 6 or so.

And along those lines, a person can direct cards be printed, but I’m not sure that translates into Congress.