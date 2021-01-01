Are we back doing this again? Trump tweets against Thune again, despite @kristinoem saying @johnthune is friend and not going to do it.

From Twitter this morning:

I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Didn’t we do this once already? With Kristi Noem taking a solid pass:

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

It’s kind of dumb at this point, especially since the names being thrown about among the Thune haters are names such as Bruce Whalen, Neal Tapio, Liz May, and even non-Republicans such as Shad Olson. At this rate, pretty soon we’ll see Lora Hubbel. None of whom could make a dent.

The biggest problem with the attacks from the President is that after more than a decade of work by many Republicans – with huge help from and kudos to the Thune campaign organization – the State GOP is at a historic high point with the entire Federal delegation and all state offices, etcetera in Republican hands.

We’ll see what the coming months bring us. Hopefully we can lay off the attacks, ignore twitter, and work to move the state forward with Kristi Noem as Governor, and return John Thune to the US Senate and Dusty Johnson to Congress.