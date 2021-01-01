From Twitter this morning:
I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021
Didn’t we do this once already? With Kristi Noem taking a solid pass:
.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020
It’s kind of dumb at this point, especially since the names being thrown about among the Thune haters are names such as Bruce Whalen, Neal Tapio, Liz May, and even non-Republicans such as Shad Olson. At this rate, pretty soon we’ll see Lora Hubbel. None of whom could make a dent.
The biggest problem with the attacks from the President is that after more than a decade of work by many Republicans – with huge help from and kudos to the Thune campaign organization – the State GOP is at a historic high point with the entire Federal delegation and all state offices, etcetera in Republican hands.
We’ll see what the coming months bring us. Hopefully we can lay off the attacks, ignore twitter, and work to move the state forward with Kristi Noem as Governor, and return John Thune to the US Senate and Dusty Johnson to Congress.
5 thoughts on “Are we back doing this again? Trump tweets against Thune again, despite @kristinoem saying @johnthune is friend and not going to do it.”
RINO. A term that used to be reserved for Republicans who weren’t real conservatives. Now, it just means that someone is refusing to kneel.
Trump is so dumb. Truly pathetic.
While I appreciate the Governor’s earlier tweet she can do more to push back on Trump in private.
Trump spends money with no regard and expects conservatives to follow him over conservative values. Trump’s people put all the foreign aid in this bill and he acts clueless.
You are either a disciple of Trump or conservativism and it’s time to decide.
He’s buying support with our money and it’s time to stop!
Nothing he did will last a month under Biden and he thinks he changed the country. What a demented, small little man. Let’s just hope the Dems keep throwing socialist idiots like AOC out there to remind the electorate how truly bankrupt Democrat ideology is while we rebuild the Party of Reagan.
A primary against Thune might be the best thing for our party. It will divide the ultras/Trump apostles and the base, and all of the ultras will be firmly rooted on the GOP blacklist after Thune wins. I trust once Trump fades into the distance and the true party leaders like Thune get to breathe and speak freely in the vacuum again, most SD voters will realize we have it better with Thunes vs Trumps. Trump did not have many principles, although he did hit the dartboard quite a bit.