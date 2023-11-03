Argus Leader abandoning downtown Sioux Falls, moving to smaller building

The Argus Leader is quietly noting that they find themselves moving to smaller digs, to go along with their reduced presence in Sioux Falls:

Argus Leader moving from historic location in downtown Sioux Falls to northwest side https://t.co/wL5Oz2HY88 — argusleader (@argusleader) November 3, 2023

In the attached article, they talk about moving “near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center,” but looking on Google Earth, this appears to be the location where the state’s flagship newspaper is ending up:

Which is much closer to a water softener equipment supply shop and an Army Surplus store than the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

So what happens after the next inevitable round of cuts at Gannett?

Stay tuned..