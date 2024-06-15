Argus Leader posts (another) scathing article anout Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson

It all seems to be crashing down for Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson this weekend, as she continues to be under fire from all sides.

Of course, she’s brought it on herself by possibly being the worst, in terms of promoting election conspiracies, and denying voters the right to vote. The latest? The Argus Leader has posted an article (another article) with scathing criticism of what she’s actually using her office for:

Anderson claimed to have found “drastic differences” in vote percentages between in-person and absentee voting, “concerning” patterns in military absentee voting and “alarming” discrepancies between the official record of votes and the audit logs. Anderson has released no evidence of any of these claims outside of the press release, and in the last two days has agreed to, rescheduled and eventually declined an interview with the Argus Leader about the claims, citing a heavy workload and deadlines for a post-election audit, which she is expected to discuss with the Minnehaha County Commission next Tuesday. But since the press release, Anderson has found time to appear on multiple right-wing internet programs, including a conversation with election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, where she has connected her concerns about Minnehaha County elections to a theory that claims an algorithm is being used to alter absentee ballots. She said she was aided by analysis from a “data expert,” who believes that “the United States of America was the victim of a coordinated multi-state conspiracy to defraud the 2020 General Election.”

Read that all here.

And it goes downhill from there.