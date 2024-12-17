Attorney General holding press conference today to announce more criminal charges in public corruption case

Without providing many details, yesterday South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued a Media Advisory yesterday that he would be holding press conference today to announce more criminal charges in a public corruption case involving a former state government employee.

No information is available as to whether this relates to current cases involving a Department of Social Services employee who embezzled and spent millions on items including clothes and lotions, or the Department of Revenue employees who were involved in schemes to alter vehicle titles.

The press conference will be held around 2:30 PM today.