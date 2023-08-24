Attorney General Jackley Announces Charges Against Prison Inmates for Assault on Correctional Officers

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault Against A Law Enforcement Officer charges are being filed against two inmates for a Thursday morning assault against a state correctional officer at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Inmates Lester M. Monroe and Kyle L. Jones were arrested after assaulting the correctional officer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The inmates also will be charged with a second Aggravated Assault Against A Law Enforcement Officer for an attack on a second correctional officer who arrived to help their colleague. That second officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

“This was a violent incident where officers were assaulted,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Department of Corrections staff responded quickly and took control of the situation. My thoughts and prayers are with the officers and their families.”

Monroe, 48, is serving time for Simple Assault on Law Enforcement out of Minnehaha County and Receiving/Transferring a Stolen Vehicle out of Bennett County. Jones, 30, is serving time for First Degree Manslaughter, Eluding a Police Officer and Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, all out of Minnehaha County.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. The Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko said, “I applaud the swift actions of security staff to get control of this situation. The Governor has been fully briefed and engaged. The Warden and I wish the officer a full recovery. Please refer all additional questions on this matter to the Attorney General’s Office.”

Inmates Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary. They are presumed innocent under the U. S. Constitution.

