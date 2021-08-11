Apparently the Biden White House is lobbying South Dakota Legislators on Infrastructure Bill directly in an effort to drum up support for it.
A state legislator of some years just reached out to me, expressing that this is the “first time” they can remember “the White House lobbying SD legislators.”
4 thoughts on “Biden White House lobbying South Dakota Legislators on Infrastructure Bill”
Thank God! We’re saved!
Conspicuous by it’s absence is how all those “goodies” are going to be paid for? How are we paying for all this?
I think the plan is to spend the increased revenue of the Trump tax cuts. The trickle down economic impact should more than pay for this Infrastructure bill.
Senator Rounds already did his job to support this by stating he would have voted yes to vote it out of cloture because he trusted the Democrats; big mistake.