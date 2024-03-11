Brookings County GOP Events coming up on Saturday and next Monday.

Received an e-mail last night that the Brookings County GOP has a couple of events coming up this weekend and next Monday:

Legislative Wrap-up March 16 – District 7 & 8 legislators will meet with Brookings County Republicans to review the just completed legislative session at the Saturday, March 16 meeting at the Outdoor Adventure Center. A short business meeting at 9:00 a.m. will be followed by the legislative report with time for questions and answers. This is your opportunity to visit with legislators about the challenges facing South Dakota. Coffee and cookies will be served. Meet Kristie Fiegen March 18 – S.D Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen will be speaking at the Monday, March 18 Republican Noon Luncheon at Cubby’s in Brookings. Fiegen is currently chairman of the P.U.C. and is up for reelection. This is your opportunity to learn more about state government. Cubby’s Bar & Grill, 307 Main Avenue. Lunch from the menu available at 11:45, program from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited.

Now, I did hear that for District 8, at least 2 of the 3 have planned post-legislative session vacations over this weekend, so they probably won’t be there on Saturday. Rep. Mills is local, so he’ll most likely represent the D8 contingent. Haven’t spoken to the local D7 reps, as I think everyone is still in hiding after an exhausting legislative session.

Trying to decide if I’m going. We’ll see. The Luncheon meeting on Monday is usually a good event, so I’ll have to try to make that.