Called that one. From KELO Radio:
Taneeza Islam says she’s announcing a run Tuesday.
and..
She did not specify which office she’s running for. Mayor Paul TenHaken and two at-large city councilors are up for reelection in April.
And the Argus is carrying the story as well:
Islam, whose statement notes she will be “the first American-Muslim who is first-generation to run for citywide office,” has been critical of both Sioux Falls and South Dakota leadership.
I’d be surprised if it isn’t mayor. (Kind of anti-climactic at this point.)
*Update*
Yep. Called it.
7 thoughts on “Called that one. Islam announcing for SF office today *Updated*”
I don’t care about historic firsts, I care about the direction of the city, state, and country, and she would try to move in the wrong direction.
I wish her no success in her endeavor to seek a public office.
A city which runs on pork and beer is not an easy place for Muslims to feel welcome in. How does she plan to fix it?
Disqualifier: She thinks Rep. Ilhan Omar is peachy.
Clearly she’s better than the current bottom-feeding greaseballs.
I guess if you hate America and want to transform it into a backwards country. I hope she loses big time.
This is just an opportunity for her to get her name out in the public and then run for a different office in the future. Sioux Falls is headed in the right direction, no need to change horses at this time. I am hopeful that the (very few) trolls on this blog behave themselves and not choose to get down in the gutter with shameful, anti-Muslim rhetoric. Yeah, she’s liberal, we all know that. Yeah, she’s a long shot, we know that too. But, as long as TenHaken runs a clean race, I don’t think folks need to worry much.
Man that Paulson Insiders list had some good scoops! 🙂