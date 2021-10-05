Called that one. Islam announcing for SF office today *Updated*

Called that one. From KELO Radio:

Taneeza Islam says she’s announcing a run Tuesday.

and..

She did not specify which office she’s running for. Mayor Paul TenHaken and two at-large city councilors are up for reelection in April.

Read it here.

And the Argus is carrying the story as well:

Islam, whose statement notes she will be “the first American-Muslim who is first-generation to run for citywide office,” has been critical of both Sioux Falls and South Dakota leadership.

Read that here.

I’d be surprised if it isn’t mayor. (Kind of anti-climactic at this point.)

*Update*

Yep. Called it.

7 thoughts on “Called that one. Islam announcing for SF office today *Updated*”

  1. I don’t care about historic firsts, I care about the direction of the city, state, and country, and she would try to move in the wrong direction.

    I wish her no success in her endeavor to seek a public office.

  2. A city which runs on pork and beer is not an easy place for Muslims to feel welcome in. How does she plan to fix it?

    1. I guess if you hate America and want to transform it into a backwards country. I hope she loses big time.

  5. This is just an opportunity for her to get her name out in the public and then run for a different office in the future. Sioux Falls is headed in the right direction, no need to change horses at this time. I am hopeful that the (very few) trolls on this blog behave themselves and not choose to get down in the gutter with shameful, anti-Muslim rhetoric. Yeah, she’s liberal, we all know that. Yeah, she’s a long shot, we know that too. But, as long as TenHaken runs a clean race, I don’t think folks need to worry much.

