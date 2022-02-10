Petitions are coming in at a pretty good clip since yesterday, but no surprises, as all had previously filed committees or announced in the run up to turning them in.
|Race
|Name
|Party
|Petition
Filing Date
|District
|State Senator
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|2/8/22
|District 18
|State Senator
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|2/8/22
|District 21
|State Senator
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 09
|State Senator
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 25
|State Representative
|David Kull
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 02
|State Representative
|Richard Rylance
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 03
|State Representative
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 04
|State Representative
|Gary Schuster
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 12
|State Representative
|Gina M Schiferl
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 14
|State Representative
|Curt Massie
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 33
I do notice there’s no democrats so far this week.
No Democrats have filed for State Senate so far, and only three in the House.
Looking like a good year for the GOP.
6 thoughts on “Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems”
you must see a different list I see a number of Democrat supporters on this list
Ugh. That was one of the most trite, wrongheaded little jabs I’ve read in a while. Say something original.
Something original
Dumping on the Dems is a weird fetish of this site. Kinda like a senior in college dunking on a sophomore in high school. The absence or non existence of a Democratic Party is sad but obvious in this state for years. Easy flex for the GOP on that issue. But weird is the civil war within the GOP in the state. Is it really one party anymore? Would Janklow or Mickleson even recognize half of the “republicans” in this state? How does the the party reconcile Reagan, Thune and Rounds with the Trump acolytes and Noem? Would one hand of the GOP even recognize the other? I think not.
<<>>
Sick, perverted ideas need to be dumped on.
As in Trump, Noem?