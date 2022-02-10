Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems

Petitions are coming in at a pretty good clip since yesterday, but no surprises, as all had previously filed committees or announced in the run up to turning them in.

Race Name Party Petition
Filing Date 		 District
State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP 2/8/22 District 18
State Senator Erin Tobin REP 2/8/22 District 21
State Senator Mark Willadsen REP 2/7/22 District 09
State Senator Lisa Rave REP 2/7/22 District 25
State Representative David Kull REP 2/7/22 District 02
State Representative Richard Rylance REP 2/7/22 District 03
State Representative Fred Deutsch REP 2/7/22 District 04
State Representative Gary Schuster REP 2/7/22 District 12
State Representative Gina M Schiferl REP 2/7/22 District 14
State Representative Curt Massie REP 2/7/22 District 33

I do notice there’s no democrats so far this week.

No Democrats have filed for State Senate so far, and only three in the House.

Looking like a good year for the GOP.

6 thoughts on “Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems”

  2. Dumping on the Dems is a weird fetish of this site. Kinda like a senior in college dunking on a sophomore in high school. The absence or non existence of a Democratic Party is sad but obvious in this state for years. Easy flex for the GOP on that issue. But weird is the civil war within the GOP in the state. Is it really one party anymore? Would Janklow or Mickleson even recognize half of the “republicans” in this state? How does the the party reconcile Reagan, Thune and Rounds with the Trump acolytes and Noem? Would one hand of the GOP even recognize the other? I think not.

