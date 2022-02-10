Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems

Petitions are coming in at a pretty good clip since yesterday, but no surprises, as all had previously filed committees or announced in the run up to turning them in.

Race Name Party Petition

Filing Date District State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP 2/8/22 District 18 State Senator Erin Tobin REP 2/8/22 District 21 State Senator Mark Willadsen REP 2/7/22 District 09 State Senator Lisa Rave REP 2/7/22 District 25 State Representative David Kull REP 2/7/22 District 02 State Representative Richard Rylance REP 2/7/22 District 03 State Representative Fred Deutsch REP 2/7/22 District 04 State Representative Gary Schuster REP 2/7/22 District 12 State Representative Gina M Schiferl REP 2/7/22 District 14 State Representative Curt Massie REP 2/7/22 District 33

I do notice there’s no democrats so far this week.

No Democrats have filed for State Senate so far, and only three in the House.

Looking like a good year for the GOP.