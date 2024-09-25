CO2 pipeline opponents bring former Congressman who was stripped of committee seats and lost race under accusations of racism to South Dakota to support their cause

What is it with the far right wrapping their arms around controversial people who are accused of racism recently? First, we have Toby Doeden having an event with Mark Robinson as the keynote speaker, and now we have D9 legislative candidate Joy Hohn emceeing an event bringing Steve King to South Dakota as their advocate against co2 pipelines:

The event will feature Congressman Steve King (Ret.) of Iowa, a property rights advocate who has been across Iowa and elsewhere to “defend the rights of landowners.” and.. South Dakota Senate Candidate Joy Hohn of District 9 will emcee the event. “Citizens’ rights are under immediate threat with the passage of SB201 (RL21). Despite our relentless efforts—testifying in Pierre, meeting with officials, issuing press releases, and collecting tens of thousands of signatures—our voices have been ignored, and backroom deals have been struck,” said Hohn.

With regards to King serving as their advocate, what about the other part that caused him to be stripped of his committee seats in Congress, and not be “Congressman from Iowa” anymore?

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) faces a potential censure motion from congressional Democrats and splintering support among Republicans after using racist language in a New York Times interview, questioning when the terms “white nationalist, white supremacist and western civilization” became “offensive.” The statements drew denunciations from across the political divide, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. King later issued a statement rejecting the labels of “white nationalism and white supremacy” and calling himself a “nationalist.” and.. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina released an op-ed in the Washington Post, blasting King and the Republican Party’s lackluster response. “When people with opinions similar to King’s open their mouths, they damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole,” said Scott. “Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said.”

Ugh. Well, I’m sure that will just be a feather in their cap.