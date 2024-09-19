Dakota First PAC ‘victory gala’ event tainted by anti-semitic commentary from PAC Leader Doeden and keynote speaker NC Lt Gov Mark Robinson

The further a person goes down in the layers of burning dumpster with the Dakota First PAC led by Toby Doeden and Doeden’s event that is being headlined by Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Robinson from North Carolina, the deeper the pit in your stomach gets over what the promoters of this event seem to be embracing.

And this comes as the Republicans of North Carolina are bracing themselves for a story that reportedly has Republicans looking to offload their candidate for Governor, as well as Team Trump declaring him persona non grata.

There was a story when Toby Doeden first came on the scene that if you read it, it paints things in a very different light when taken alongside with the controversies brought to South Dakota, as he highlights embattled North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Robinson.

In case you have forgotten, the story was in the Dakota Scout this last January that pointed out Doeden’s casual anti-semitism in a tweet as he denied terrifying statistics that 1 in 4 Jewish Americans were the victim of a hate crime, calling it “Fake.”

And he was called out for it by the past chair of the SDGOP:

This guy wants to represent South Dakota in Congress yet disrespects victims of anti-Semitism. No thank you, @TobyforCongress. Here’s a tweet from Toby Doeden’s recently deleted Twitter account: https://t.co/GFIduGbn5a pic.twitter.com/z4hvap3Pdc — Dan Lederman (@danlederman) January 10, 2024

Of course, Doeden claimed his post “was taken out of context,” despite declaring “THIS IS FAKE” when faced with statistics about Jewish hate crimes. I’m not sure what other context it could be taken in, but as you’ll read, this seems to be a recurrent theme.

Now fast forward 9 months as momentary candidate and now Political Action Committee leader Toby announced he was holding a conservative rally, and bringing a headliner that no one in South Dakota had ever heard of:

Mark Robinson.. Why on earth would Toby Doeden bringing Mark Robinson to South Dakota? Among the first things we found out about Robinson?

In 2018, Robinson shared an anti-gun-control post on Facebook that said, in part: “This foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.” And last year, speaking at a Charlotte-area church, he said Christians “are called to be led by men,” though he later appeared to backtrack, saying his remarks were meant to encourage men, not imply women couldn’t be leaders. At a news conference in October, Robinson also downplayed his previous statements about Jews and the Holocaust. “There have been some Facebook posts that were poorly worded on my part,” he said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh. “There is no antisemitism standing here in front of you.” Read that here.

Oh. More anti-semitism, with accompanying claims of denial. Where have we heard that before? Of course, Robinson denied that it was anti-semitic holocaust denial, much like Doeden denied his statement.

But, as we’re finding out today, maybe it wasn’t the only time..

According to Business North Carolina, Mark Robinson is expected to go on CNN later today to defend himself against a pending story that supposedly accuses him of referring to himself as a "Black Nazi," smearing MLK and making antisemitic comments.https://t.co/Ebb5RqRNBY pic.twitter.com/GGBwbFr2UQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 19, 2024

Right now North Carolina Republicans and Team Trump are holding their collective breath waiting for the CNN story, and how bad it’s going to be, and whether they can push him off the ticket. Forget Robinson’s race at this point, right now he threatens to to sink Trump in that state, and to take the entire slate of Republican party candidates down with him.

Yet, this is the person that Toby Doeden is holding out to headline his “night of inspiration, networking, and entertainment.”

If hate-speech is what this event is trying to inspire, it seems that Toby Doeden is going down that road.