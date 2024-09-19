Gov. Noem Joins Governors’ Coalition for Energy Choice

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is one of the founding members of the Governor’s Coalition for Energy Choice (Coalition). The Coalition will help state leaders formulate smart energy policies that will benefit working families, businesses, and our communities.

“We believe in an all-of-the-above approach to unleash American energy and drive down costs for families across our great country,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakota is the number one state in America for production of renewable energy, not because we mandate it, but because we trust our energy producers to create the most energy for South Dakotans at the lowest cost. The entire nation should take that same approach.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 77% of South Dakota’s electricity generation comes from renewable sources, primarily wind and hydropower. South Dakota is also an ideal place for emerging energy production such as next-gen nuclear capabilities and other technologies.

Gas prices are up 51.3% since January 2021, and electricity prices are up 30.1% over the same timeframe.

The Coalition will ensure continued energy choice, minimize permitting and other regulatory barriers, limit expensive energy mandates, focus on affordability and reliability of energy infrastructure, and coordinate to positively manage energy resources and the environment.

Governor Noem was joined in launching the coalition by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

You can find Governor Landry’s announcement of the coalition here.

