Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Christmas Column: All I Want for Christmas

All I Want for Christmas

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

December 20, 2023

The year may be coming to a close, but it doesn’t look like our southern border is.

A year ago, my Republican colleagues and I made a commitment to secure the border and combat illegal immigration. While immigration is an important part of our country, the current system is broken and needs reform. An open border only increases the stress on our immigration processing systems.

Recently, our southern border had its highest number of migrant encounters in a single day: 12,600. Because of these sustained high crossing numbers, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has announced the closure of vital cross-border rail operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, stalling essential trade between the U.S. and Mexico. The Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis is now causing disruptions to our supply chain, just in time for Christmas. The bandages the administration is putting on the border are not solving the problem. They’re only causing more stress on local communities across America.

The House has passed H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, with the strongest border policies ever advanced out of the House. It’s time for the Senate and the administration to follow suit and pass strong border policies.

All I want for Christmas is a secure southern border, and I will do everything I can to ensure we provide necessary border security and make important reforms to our immigration process.

This year has been one for the history books. House Republicans have taken many steps to fulfill our commitment to America, but there is still work to be done. I wish you and your family a merry Christmas and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the new year!

