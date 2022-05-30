Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Honoring Those Who Serve

Honoring Those Who Serve

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 27, 2022

Our nation’s Armed Forces know the weight of sacrifice. Each service member sacrificed something to protect our freedoms and fight for America’s values.

Memorial Day is often associated with weekend trips, picnics, pools, and parades. But this day was created to be a solemn reflection to remember our heroes who didn’t make it home.

May is also Military Appreciation Month, a time to recognize, honor, and thank all who serve. This Memorial Day, as we collectively mourn the loss of those servicemembers who have died, set aside time to honor and thank those in your life who have served in our Armed Forces.

Our veterans and military families have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedoms. They deserve the highest care and support we can provide.

In March, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) VISN 23 Director and the Biden Administration of recommended in-patient service closures that would close the Wagner Community-Based Outpatient Clinic and reduce Emergency Room capacity to an urgent care in Sioux Falls. The recommendation also called for relocating the psycho-social rehab from Hot Springs to Rapid City and limiting the Hot Springs and Fort Meade campuses to out-patient care, relocating in-patient services to Rapid City.

There are a number of these recommended closures and service reductions I do not support . We need to do everything we can to support our veterans. Ensuring access to high quality care is an important piece of serving those who served our country.

Not every American hero makes it home. It’s my priority to support the ones who do.

