Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Necessary Transparency

Necessary Transparency

By Congressman Dusty Johnson

BIG Update

Shein and Temu are two Chinese fast fashion online shopping platforms that are known for their low prices in American markets. Their low prices are partly due to the “de minimis” rule, which allows goods with a value of $800 or less per shipment to enter the U.S. duty free, allowing these companies to avoid paying taxes and duty fees to ship to America. This loophole could threaten American competitiveness and increase prices on U.S. goods.

The de minimis rule also allows them to avoid bearing responsibility for complying with forced labor standards. Work from the Select Committee on China has revealed there are serious concerns about both companies’ products being made with forced labor, and an extremely high risk that Temu utilizes forced labor. This is unacceptable, and America must step up enforcement to ensure these goods do not cross our shores.

Recently, 21 state attorneys general sent a letter to Temu to pursue answers for these concerns and other concerns over Americans’ private data that may be collected by Temu. I hope consumers are informed and can make wise decisions to protect their data while shopping.

For more information, view Keloland’s story here.

BIG Idea

Lewis Drug and independent pharmacies are working to meet the needs of their community members day in and day out. They do this while burdened by a system that unfairly benefits pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Congress must continue to work to pass policies aimed at creating more price transparency and fairness for pharmacists. Many small, rural communities rely on their independent pharmacy to receive their drugs. Without them, rural Americans will be left without viable options.

This week, I visited the Lewis Drug in Huron. They did a phenomenal job showing me around their workflow and processes.

Johnson and Lewis Drug employees

BIG News

The Biden Administration’s continued attempts to cancel unpaid student loans was paused again by the Supreme Court. Over the past three years, President Biden has attempted to spend an unprecedented $1 trillion to cancel student debts.

The President doesn’t have authority to unilaterally spend these funds – the power of the purse lies with Congress. The United States is facing an unprecedented debt and deficit crisis. Instead of spending into oblivion, we should work to identify ways to make college tuition more affordable for students.