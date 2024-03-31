Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Service and Sacrifice

Service and Sacrifice

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 28, 2024

BIG Update

March 29 is Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day on which we remember and honor those who served in the Vietnam War. Earlier this week, I had the privilege of meeting 24 men and women who served our country during the Vietnam War era. Since 2019, I have been participating in the Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program to honor and give a warm welcome home to Vietnam-era veterans, including many who were never greeted properly when returning after the war. Through this program, I’ve heard the stories of nearly 1,000 veterans who sacrificed for our country. Whether one served as a fire control technician, heavy duty diesel truck mechanic, torpedoman, or flight surgeon, each individual’s story is impactful. Join me in thanking them for their service. It’s never too late to do so.

Johnson and the Vietnam-era Veterans in Watertown

BIG Idea

Accessibility to health care is crucial, and rural South Dakota knows that well. Thankfully, providers such as Prairie Lakes do a great job ensuring South Dakotans receive quality health care. Prairie Lakes provides care for 90,000 people in South Dakota and Minnesota and recently made the National Rural Health Association’s Top 20 rural and community hospitals. During my visit this week, we discussed the importance of software infrastructure, caring for all individuals, and delivering services to patients.

Johnson and John Allen, CEO of Prairie Lakes

BIG News

You may have seen the news of the cargo ship colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing it to collapse. I’m grateful for the first responders at the scene working to carry out search and recovery efforts.

Conversations have begun on what the impact of this devastating event will have on our supply chains. The Port of Baltimore handles over $80 billion of foreign cargo each year and is a hub for autos, coal, and machinery. Adjustments are already being made to reallocate cargo and ensure the supply chain keeps moving in hopes disruptions will be as minimal as possible. My team and I will continue to monitor this situation as more information becomes available

###