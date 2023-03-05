Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Ever-Present Threat of the CCP

The Ever-Present Threat of the CCP

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 3, 2023

Too many Americans view the Chinese Communist Party as a threat over there, when in reality it is a threat here.

This week, the Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) held our first hearing on the CCP’s threat to America. Witnesses with a vast background of knowledge on China were invited to share their thoughts and concerns with the current political landscape and China’s techno-totalitarian regime imposed on its own people.

My line of questioning focused on the CCP’s interest in American agriculture but was rooted in drawing light to the CCP’s bigger strategy of growing its ownership of food production and processing across the globe. In recent years, the CCP has increased its holdings of farmland outside of China by one thousand percent. Their influence in the global economy is growing quickly enough that countries in Africa view the CCP as a global leader instead of America.

The CCP is looking to expand their power however and wherever necessary. It is clear buying farmland and ag processing facilities is one of those ways, but this is only one part of their grand strategy. One of the witnesses, Mr. Pottinger who served as the U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor under President Trump, confirmed that.

Pottinger stated “Beijing is exporting all the tools that you would need to run a totalitarian system.” I participated in the Select Committee on the CCP’s press conference honoring the Hong Kong 47 who spoke out for free speech and free press in China. These individuals were charged by the CCP two years ago and many still sit in prison today. The Chinese people are the ones struggling the most under the CCP’s regime. They know the severity of the CCP better than anyone else. Both the press conference and the hearing featured witnesses that have lived in China and have experienced the oppression at the hand of their government.

The first hearing displayed a strong bipartisan interest in opposing the CCP’s influence over America and globally. I’m glad we have a strong united front in protecting our country from the very real and present threat posed by the CCP.

Click here or on the video above to watch Johnson’s full line of questioning

###