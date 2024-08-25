Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Big Connections

Big Connections

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 23, 2024

BIG Idea

Children look up to adults young and old as examples of how to live. Friends of the Children – He Sapa is ensuring children have role models who teach the Lakota values of fortitude, wisdom, courage, generosity, honor, respect, and humility. As the first and only long-term professional mentoring program in the country, Friends of the Children puts the children first to help them overcome childhood adversity.

Johnson at Friends of the Children

BIG Update

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a preliminary review of employment data that shows there were 818,000 fewer jobs in March 2024 than previously reported. The Department of Labor initially reported 2.9 million new jobs between March 2023 and March 2024. This 30 percent reduction is the largest downward revision in 15 years. Two years after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we’ve seen how these policies have increased gas, food, and electricity prices. Businesses are experiencing the same squeeze families are, and employment data shows these challenges.

It’s time for change. We must cut government spending, ease taxes, and reduce unnecessary regulations from the Biden-Harris Administration. I’ve voted against $13 trillion of spending supported by President Biden and Congressional Democrats. I’m working to decrease spending and block Biden’s rules that are costly and unrealistic for our economy.

BIG News

For nearly 35 years, the city of Madison has waited and worked towards connecting with the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. At the beginning of August, the town completed the pipeline project that connects Madison to the system. I joined Madison city leaders and Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the newest L&CRWS connection.

Johnson at Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Madison Ribbon Cutting

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System will process more than 45 million gallons of water per day for nearly 350,000 people. The system spans 5,000 square miles across southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

###