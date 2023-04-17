Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update – Guest Column: Visiting Our Nation’s Capital

Guest Column: Visiting Our Nation’s Capital

By Nathanael Monroe, Tour Coordinator for Rep. Johnson

April 14, 2023

Summer is coming quickly. Many are planning their summer trips and vacations, and Washington, D.C. is a popular destination for families in South Dakota. Visiting Washington, D.C. can be a life-long memory for many. The list of things to do seems endless: visiting the U.S. Capitol or the White House, standing in awe at the Lincoln Memorial, watching the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, seeing the city from the top of the Washington Monument, or visiting dozens of museums throughout the city. As the tour coordinator for Dusty’s office, I’ve compiled a few ideas to keep in mind when visiting our nation’s capital.

Our office is able to assist in reserving tours of the White House and booking tours of the Capitol, FBI Building, and Supreme Court. We can also provide you with the link to book timed entry passes into the Library of Congress. The best way to do this is by visiting our website. This is the best way to allow me to quickly get to work on securing your trip itinerary. It’s important to remember to fill out this form as early as you can (three months in advance is standard). Although we can get tours closer to the time of your trip, they may be limited or unavailable.

D.C. always has something going on both big and small, and the best times to visit the city are often the busiest. Still, my favorite times of the year have been the fall (middle of September to the middle of November) and spring. Independece Day is another exciting time to visit Washington. But if you are planning a visit in the summer, expect crowds, heat, and humidity.

This city is full of our nation’s rich history around every corner. If you haven’t been to Washington, D.C. yet, I’d recommend a visit sometime soon. I’d also recommend checking out the District’s tourism website Washington.org for comprehensive guides for events, attractions, restaurants, and more. Please contact our office so we can assist you with your travel plans!

