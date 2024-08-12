D20 replacement election.. apparently they picked the one living in Brookings.

Interesting update this evening from the district 20 meeting to replace Ben Krohmer on the ballot, as it sounds like this was maybe not exactly the most organized and unbiased process.

The precinct people, seemed apparently to be somewhat pre-coached, as both candidates gave their speeches, and the precinct people all voted for Kaley Nolz of Brookings, while the elected officials who attended cold and listened to the speeches, largely voted for Mike Lauritsen of Mitchell.

And as I’m hearing, while Rich Hilgemann ran the event for the Republican party, I’m told Ben Krohmer who gave the nominating speech for Nolz, collected the ballots.

Not sure that’s the way it’s supposed to work. But that’s the way I’m told it went down.

Unfortunately, the precinct people outnumbered the elected officials, so D20 Republicans picked the one whom they had better make sure moves into the district next January.