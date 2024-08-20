Daschle has moved on from South Dakota and DC, now residing in South Carolina

According to an article at South Dakota Standard, former Senator Tom Daschle has apparently moved on from South Dakota and Washington DC, where he famously declared himself to be a resident, and is now residing in South Carolina:

There has been a change in his status. He and his wife Linda Hall Daschle have relocated and he will not be part of the South Dakota delegation.

“This year I am still a superdelegate from South Carolina, since that has now been our official residence for a few years,” Daschle said.