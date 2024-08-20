According to an article at South Dakota Standard, former Senator Tom Daschle has apparently moved on from South Dakota and Washington DC, where he famously declared himself to be a resident, and is now residing in South Carolina:
There has been a change in his status. He and his wife Linda Hall Daschle have relocated and he will not be part of the South Dakota delegation.
“This year I am still a superdelegate from South Carolina, since that has now been our official residence for a few years,” Daschle said.
2 thoughts on “Daschle has moved on from South Dakota and DC, now residing in South Carolina”
I went through South Carolina this Spring. It is a beautiful state with down to earth people. Frank, the janitor at one of the rest stops, was particularly refreshing and kind. He told me that he, like most South Carolinans, likes a cold beer and a stock car race on the weekends.
Fascinating .. will Daschle be trying to export “the model” there?
Why isn’t he moving to Seattle?
I guess he’s no longer a DC Resident. 🙂