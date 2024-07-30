The Davison County Auditor who cited harassment and abuse as a problem that rural county auditors face as a pressing issue has herself now resigned from office to take a job in the private sector. Back in February, Davison County Auditor Susan Kiepke had written an article for the National Association of County Officials pointing out some of the issues that she has to deal with on a day to day basis:
I never know when folks will show up to try to convince our commissioners that the DS850 scanner and tabulator that we use to count ballots has a microchip in it that feeds information to Russia.
We have to dispel other misinformation. It has been alleged that CVRs (Cast Vote Records), as well as audit logs aren’t proprietary, which they currently are in South Dakota.
We’ve been accused of not being bonded properly, not being insured properly, not being transparent.
I could go on, but I think you get the idea.
According to KELOland News, the crazy and the harassment has been never ending. And Susan is tapping out:
Kiepke said the claims of the 2024 June Primary being skewed are false. She added her office dealt with people on a regular basis claiming the results were wrong.
“We just had our first post-election audit in Davison County and it came out 100% accurate and we are still being told that it was done wrong,” Kiepke said.
and..
Kiepke said while her time of being employed at the county is coming to an end, she doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
“The new company will allow me to continue to help at the county wherever I’m needed, so I’ll be around,” Kiepke said.
What does it say about the state of our society when the people we hire to run our elections are doing everything right – yet they are constantly harassed and hounded out of their jobs from doing the exact thing they’ve been hired to do?
Maybe someday we’ll come back from the brink.
3 thoughts on “Davison County Auditor resigns, citing constant harassment for people doing their jobs.”
Trump embraced and empowered the stupid. This is what you get. They are already doing the same for the next election and likely setting up another insurrection attempt. They are a bunch of sore losers like their Russian friends.
Unfortunately, I think we will see more of this in the future. There are two main people behind this. Pollema and Tod Gohl. Pollema runs with anything she hears and doesn’t care at all about what the facts actually are. If you haven’t heard of Gohl yet, ask any auditor.
[editor’s note, I’m going to redact this statement -pp]
He has been emailing every auditor in the state telling them they are breaking the law and flat out harassing them. Yet he also claimed that counties didn’t need to have the handicap voting machines, even though they are required by state and federal law, because there are “other laws” protecting the handicapped. He thinks he is the smartest person in every room he walks into yet lacks a basic understanding of the law. These two, and the rest of Pollema’s minions, are making life a living hell for every auditor in our state except for Anderson. Its sad. It really is.
More of the same if Trump is elected. If he wins he will attempt to change things to enhance his thoughts and opinions, and the uninformed and unknowing will continue to plead for something they do not understand and have a complete lack of knowledge of. If trump loses there will be another insidious insurrection, which will lead to world lack of respect for the United States and democracy. Either way the voters and citizens of the U.S. will be the ultimate losers. One way or the other we will all be able to praise trump for his lack of responsible leadership and the loss of respect from the rest of the world.
Sad commentary, but that is the way things are heading for the future, unless responsibility and leadership somehow surface within the trump campaign organization.