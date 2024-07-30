Davison County Auditor resigns, citing constant harassment for people doing their jobs.

The Davison County Auditor who cited harassment and abuse as a problem that rural county auditors face as a pressing issue has herself now resigned from office to take a job in the private sector. Back in February, Davison County Auditor Susan Kiepke had written an article for the National Association of County Officials pointing out some of the issues that she has to deal with on a day to day basis:

I never know when folks will show up to try to convince our commissioners that the DS850 scanner and tabulator that we use to count ballots has a microchip in it that feeds information to Russia. We have to dispel other misinformation. It has been alleged that CVRs (Cast Vote Records), as well as audit logs aren’t proprietary, which they currently are in South Dakota. We’ve been accused of not being bonded properly, not being insured properly, not being transparent. I could go on, but I think you get the idea.

According to KELOland News, the crazy and the harassment has been never ending. And Susan is tapping out:

Kiepke said the claims of the 2024 June Primary being skewed are false. She added her office dealt with people on a regular basis claiming the results were wrong. “We just had our first post-election audit in Davison County and it came out 100% accurate and we are still being told that it was done wrong,” Kiepke said. and.. Kiepke said while her time of being employed at the county is coming to an end, she doesn’t plan on going anywhere. “The new company will allow me to continue to help at the county wherever I’m needed, so I’ll be around,” Kiepke said.

What does it say about the state of our society when the people we hire to run our elections are doing everything right – yet they are constantly harassed and hounded out of their jobs from doing the exact thing they’ve been hired to do?

Maybe someday we’ll come back from the brink.