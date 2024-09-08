Davison County GOP attacking county commissioners for trying to combine offices

The Davison County Republican Party has apparently drank a heaping helping of the election conspiracy kool-aid, as this past week they went on the attack against the Davison County Commission for looking to combine the vacant office of County Auditor and County Treasurer.

According to recent media reports about the merger, which would place Davison County on the same footing as Hughes and Brookings Counties in reducing administrative overhead and seeking efficiencies:

Reider believes combining the office would create a cohesive office and one that would save the county money. He said the priorities from taxpayers and citizens tell him as a commissioner to be efficient and effective in leading the county. He said he’s confident the county would maintain checks and balances between its requirements with the state and how the offices are managed, and if the county didn’t believe in it, it wouldn’t advance further. “We’re monitoring our offices all the time, we want the right people doing the right job. … When I visit with business leaders, they say when you lose positions, you should consider restructuring and that’s especially true with leadership,” Reider said. “It’s what businesses must do to stay effective and efficient and quite frankly, we are county business.”

Read the entire story here in the Mitchell Republic.

Efficiencies in government? Reducing administrative overhead? Sounds like everything the Republican Party has always advocated for, doesn’t it? Well, when you’re dealing with roving bands of election conspiracists with a terminal case of paranoia, by gosh they want to keep as many administrators as they can, according to the e-mail that went out from the Davison County GOP Leadership in response:

Subject: Your Presence and Input is Requested!!! County Republicans Davison County Commissioners Kill the Auditor position! Commissioners claim combining the Treasurer and Auditor will be more efficient and save money. Truth: They have NOT provided any objective quantitative or financial data/cost benefit analysis (PROOF) to back up this claim.

Combining TWO FULL-TIME jobs into ONE adversely affects the ability and effectiveness to cover the duties of BOTH FULL-TIME occupations.

employee. Commissioners claim the Treasurer/Auditor will be an elected position, but taxpayers/voters will have no say in who performs the auditor duties. Your vote for an INDEPENDENT Auditor will be ABOLISHED. Commissioners are jeopardizing Davison County financial and election integrity. CRITICAL IN THIS ELECTION YEAR!

This consolidation sets the stage for at least 3 other things to happen: Increasing pay for the consolidated Treasurer/Auditor. Hiring 1 or 2 additional full-time employees (in addition to replacing the Deputy Auditor who resigned effective 9/2/2024). A tax increase to pay for the salary increase and salary and benefits for the additional position(s). Segregation of duties is a fundamental accounting principle critical to prevent embezzlement and fraud . It is widely acknowledged within the accounting arena and specified by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Combining the Treasurer and Auditor clearly presents a conflict of interest and increases the risk of fraud or other illegal actions. It's like the fox guarding the henhouse!

The Auditor MUST remain INDEPENDENT, NOT subservient to the Treasurer!!

. I ! The Auditor MUST remain INDEPENDENT, NOT subservient to the Treasurer!! YOUR help is needed!! Come to the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, before 11:00 a.m. at the Davison County Fairgrounds, to voice your opposition against this unethical, if not illegal, action) *FYI- Sonja presented a powerpoint laying out a comparison of the costs of the machines versus hand counting. This information was obtained through a FOIA request that she made and paid for. In addition, this information was also obtained from the SD SOS office. 2019-2020- They spent $35,024.65 on election equipment and resources( this did not include the cost to hire poll workers) alone but hand counting would cost $5100 !!!!! Where is the transparency and facts for why they want to do this???? See Sonja’s pdf powerpoint attached!!**** CONTACT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS County Commissioners Contact information can be found at this link ( https://www. davison county.org/commission/ ) and the agenda here ( https://www. davison county.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/ ). We love living in Davison County but that comes with a responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable as they work for us, the citizens. God bless all of you and God bless America! Sincerely, Larry, and Sonja

Well, God Bless America, and throw in some manufactured hand-counting claims that don’t exist in the real world. If this was a school district, I suspect they’d be all over that claiming they can combine every job and have the Superintendent can do everything including school nurse and janitor. But, suggest eliminating a job the election goofs want to control, and it’s suddenly eeeeleeeegaaallll!!!

Two counties I’ve lived in for most of my life – Hughes and Brookings – have managed to consolidate these jobs long ago without the earth ending. Not sure why the Davison County Republicans are suddenly clutching their pearls and demanding that taxpayers pay for two positions when one will do.

But this is the new version of Republican conservatism. It’s ok to spend the money if election conspiracists say so.